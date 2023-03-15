Witnesses sought after serious crash in Gore

A two-car crash in Gore on Saturday saw one person taken to hospital with serious injuries and three others suffering minor injuries.

Police are seeking witnesses of a serious crash in Gore last Saturday night, which left one person seriously injured in Dunedin Hospital.

Emergency services attended the two-vehicle crash on Main St around 5:40pm.

In a press release on Wednesday morning, police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

“One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition and three other people received minor injuries.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist with the investigation, including those who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 referencing file number 230312/0513. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.