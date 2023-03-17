Southland farmer takes Zanda McDonald Award

Harriet Bremner is the NZ winner of the Zanda McDonald Award.

A Southland farmer has been crowned New Zealand’s winner of the the coveted agricultural Zanda McDonald Award

Born a Cantabrian but now a Southlander, Harriet Bremner is one of two recipients of the 2023 award, which supports young professionals in agriculture.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Australia on Wednesday.

Bremner has spent most of her life on the farm but took on a career in teaching before going back to her roots of agriculture.

She and her husband Edward Pickney own Jericho Station, 30 minutes from Te Anau.

As well running the station, she was a children's book author and founder of Gurt and Pops Ltd.

She was a health, safety and well-being advocate for agriculture in schools and the community.

Her book Use Your Voice had been recognised by the NZ Mental Health Foundation and was awarded the Winner of the Like Minds, Like Mine Mental Health Foundation 2019 Creative Award.

Bremner had also released a fourth book, Wool’s the Word!, which educated people about the wool industry and abolished myths about shearing.

“It shows people paddock to product,’ she said.

She had worked with rural schools to give her books to children at the end of their first dayand hosted a safety day, with police, teaching kids about farm machinery and power line safety.

She said winning the award had been an incredible experience.

”I am blown away, and humbled, and the calibre of people I have met has been incredible.

”It is really amazing to be here [in Brisbane] with people in the industry that I look up and aspire to.”

Supplied Mitch Highett is the Australian winner.

Bremner said the McDonald family had spoken a lot about Zanda, the person behind the award, and the experience had opened her mind to what it meant.

”Zanda sounded like an amazing person, and it is an honour to receive an award with his name on it.

”It goes so much deeper than the award.”

Bremner said she was excited about what the award could do to help her advocacy work.

Bremner also hoped to expand her rural focus campaign in schools.

“My dream is to make it nationwide and to organically grow it.”

The second award recipient Mitch Highett lives in Australia and is the founder and managing director of Bullseye Ag.

His company works alongside farms across New South Wales and Queensland with an area totalling more than 500,000 acres.

He also has a cattle enterprise consisting of approximately 250 breeders, and assists farmers through the Rural Assistance Authority and as chair of the NSW Young Farmers.

Zanda McDonald Award chairman Richard Rains said both Highett and Bremner were deserving of the award.

”Whilst they’re carving out quite different paths, they both possess many of the same qualities, including a strong sense of leadership, determination and spirit,” Rains said.

“This award will help put some wind under their wings and help them go even further through the unique benefits that this award provides.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for them both and helping them on their journeys.”

Each year a winner is selected from Australia and New Zealand, who claim a prize package that includes a mentoring trip, $10,000 worth of education or training and media coaching.

Bremner and Highett will travel by a private Pilatus jet to parts of their mentoring trips to allow them to reach “diverse and remote” agricultural businesses.