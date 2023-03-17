Lost amid the kiosks - Invercargill council accepts some struggling with meter replacements

Kiosks are taking some getting used to, the Invercargill City Council acknowledges.

Invercargill’s new parking kiosks, which have replaced coin-fed meters, have been confounding enough people the city council is launching a public information campaign.

The council dealt with 170 disputed infringement notices in January alone.

The new kiosks were introduced to the city centre in December 2021 and the community had largely welcomed them, and the convenience of the PayMyPark app and Paywave option for payment, the council’s consents and compliance group manager Jonathan Shaw said.

“We know that the ability to pay at any kiosk in town, no matter where you are parked, is also helpful to our customers,’’ he said.

But, as with any change, there had been an adjustment period as users grew used to the new system.

“We will be offering further education to help our community become experts.’’

Among the changes was the introduction of 30 minutes’ free parking, which needed to be activated through a kiosk or by the app.

“We are also aware that sometimes the kiosk screen can be hard to read on a sunny day, but we encourage people to use kiosks on the other side of the road, or try the app,.”

The council would be sending out an information leaflet explaining the kiosks with the next rates invoice, and would post further information on its website and social media channel.

Instructional pamphlets will be provided at the civic administration building (now Te Hīnaki Civic Building) in Esk St, and the Invercargill Public Library in Dee St.

The library would also offer education sessions for anyone interested and people could “pop into Te Hīnaki at any time for help’’.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Council says the introduction has been overall “successful and necessary”.

Mayor Nobby Clark said he hated to say it, but it tended to be people his age who were most struggling with the meters.

“You do have some people, and I used to be one but no longer am, who really struggle with the tech stuff, get up and say this is all too bloody hard,’’ he said.

He acknowledged there was also the occasional case where a kiosk didn’t work, though in most cases people could walk in another direction to find one nearby that did.

And the half-hour free parking did not apply in all parts of the central business district, so there was a little bit of trial and error with that at times, he said.

Shaw said overall the council believed the introduction had been successful and necessary.

The move was always going to be a change for the community.

“But in doing so we are following suit with the rest of the country and giving vehicle users greater options for how to pay for parking.’’