Man charged with manslaughter after altercation in Invercargill car park

A 44-year-old man was charged with manslaughter on Thursday and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on March 23.

The charge relates to an incident between the alleged offender and a 78-year-old man in the car park of a licensed premises.

The victim died on February 1, a police spokesperson said.

”As the matter is before the court, police are not in a position to comment further.”