'Well-loved' police officer Steve Ioane mourned by the many he served

Steve Ioane, right, mans the barbecue with Ra Bacon, left, and Raewyn Carter at the opening of a new playground in Ngāruawāhia.

A police officer who died from cancer is being remembered for his hardworking nature, his kindness and his love for the many communities he served.

Steve Ioane, a New Zealand-born Samoan, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in March last year, and sadly died about 12 months later, on March 16.

Much of his last year was spent fundraising for an immunotherapy treatment called Keytruda that was only funded for melanoma patients in New Zealand.

1 NEWS Pharmac has reached provisional agreements to fund the drugs branded Keytruda and Tecentriq.

Akerei Maresala-Thomson, who had been friends with Ioane since they met in Police College, said a lot of donations came through after RNZ published a story about cancer patients self-funding treatments.

Nearly $65,000 was raised for Ioane’s treatment through the Givealittle page.

Pharmac announced on March 7 it would fund Keytruda for New Zealanders with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who had locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, from April 1.

”He would just be so happy that people have it funded, he was just that type of guy,” Maresala-Thomson said.

Supplied Well-respected police officer Steve Ioane has died from lung cancer.

Maresala-Thomson said he and Ioane were “best mates if not brothers” for nearly two decades from their first day at Police College.

”As you do when you go into new territory for work, a lot of islanders or Māori tend to gravitate together and that just happened to be the case with me and Steve,” he said.

“We came together because we had a commonality, in the respect that here are two young boys that had some sort of associations with youth gangs back in the day, but are now joining an organisation that perhaps when they were younger was the last job that they would undertake.

“We got recruited at the time when there was a lot of hostility, between youth gangs and shootings and homicides, across South Auckland,” he said.

“They were heavily looking at people that had the skills to be able to engage those communities.”

Supplied Steve Ioane, left, and Akerei Maresala-Thomson in 2020 on a road trip from Ohai to Queenstown.

In August 2005, the pair graduated from Police College and met each other's families. With their kids the same ages, Maresala-Thomson said the two families pretty much became one.

After graduation Ioane’s talent and passion for youth work became clear, Maresala-Thomson said.

“In the space of six months, there were eight youth gang homicides in South Auckland.

“The Government put together Youth Action Teams, and me and Steve got put onto that unit and our task was to go out and work with these kids and try and find solutions and to prevent these things from happening in the community.”

Maresala-Thomson said from being on that action team Ioane developed an app called MYRIVR, which centralised resources available for young people.

”Steve suggested instead of going and locking these kids up, why don’t we just go and talk to them and find out what solutions are meaningful to them,” he said.

”He knew if kids were doing things, it’s because there was something going on at home.”

Supplied Steve Ioane and friends doing what they love most, eating barbecue.

Maresala-Thomson said Ioane thought the police should be seen as a service rather than a force.

“We have a huge role to play in the prevention of all of this social harm happening, our role is to not just lock people up, but to support the local marae, the local sport scene, the local church, and the local community groups,” he said.

“Yes, there is role for us to play in teaching people about the law, but the biggest part of our role is the service, and for people to know where to go for help.”

Ioane served mainly in Manurewa, Counties Manukau. He also served with the Queensland Police, Waikato Police and was stationed in Ohai, Southland, for three-and-a-half years.

“Steve served his job and his life with a lot of honour and distinction. He is a very well-loved person from all cross-sections of our society.”

Robyn Edie Organising support during lockdown, from left, Ohai area constable Steve Ioane, Ohai firefighter-medic Louise Terry, Takitimu community worker Honorlea Mangion, Wallace-Takitimu Community Board member Kelly Day, and Ohai fire chief John Hogg.

Ioane was well known for his practical thinking, and his love of family, and good food, Maresala-Thomson said. He also had a goal to get a degree before his kids, Maresala-Thomson said.

”He got his degree in youth work the same week as his girl, who was the first of his kids to get his degree, he was really proud of that.”

He was also very proud of his son Josh Ioane, who played for the All Blacks. Maresala-Thomson said their trip to watch the All Blacks in Argentina one of the many memories he would cherish.

Supplied Steve Ioane, left, and Akerei Maresala-Thomson in Argentina in 2019 watching Steve's son Josh Ioane play for the All Blacks.

Police New Zealand Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander said he was sad to hear of Ioane’s death.

“He was a valued member of the Police family, and he cared deeply about his community,” he said.

“The way that the community rallied around him during his illness was a measure of the respect in which Steve was held.

“He will be missed.”