Boat likely stuck 'in the middle of nowhere' for several days after storm

A boat that broke free and ran aground during a storm that left thousands without power could take up to two weeks to salvage, a harbourmaster says.

The storm that battered the South Island on Tuesday whipped boats from their moorings and caused some damage to the power networks managed by PowerNet in Southland, leaving hundreds of customers without power overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 14-metre-long private boat bearing the name Liane could be seen half-submerged in the mudflats of Pourakino River in the Jacobs River Estuary, in front of the Aparima Restaurant and Bar.

Riverton harbourmaster Ian Coard said on Wednesday the main priority was to ensure the fuel inside the boat would not leak into the harbour.

“It’s got a bit of fuel in it. At this moment the fuel was still stable, but once we start the operation of salvaging there’s a possibility that we might lose some fuel which we don’t want to,” Coard said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A boat has been salvaged on Wednesday morning after it sank on Tuesday in Riverton, Coard siad.

He said it was one of two boats that sank as a result of the storm.

“One got swamped at the wharf but we salvaged it and it’s on a trailer today. Now, the other one went under the traffic route [a bridge] and it’s a little bit harder to salvage because it’s in the middle of nowhere.”

The boat was previously used for commercial fishing of oysters and diving, but it was now privately owned.

The insurance company engaged another company to recover the Liane, to refloat it using inflatable bags.

Supplied The Liane could take up to two weeks to salvage.

“It was just, you know, two in a night, it’s really unusual,” he said.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, Lyndon Cleaver, the regional harbourmaster and maritime manager for Environment Southland, said Environment Southland and the owner’s insurer visited the site with a dive salvage company, to establish a plan to get the boat out of the river.

“We are estimating this will take up to two weeks,” Cleaver said.

The boat appeared to have collided with the road bridge as it passed underneath, and suffered severe damage but did not spill any diesel or oil, Cleaver said.

“There is still no noticeable discharge to the water, and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely until the vessel is removed from the water.”

METSERVICE MetService reports severe weather on March 21, 2023.

The strong winds also left hundreds of PowerNet customers without electricity overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon, PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said the number of customers without power had further reduced.

The latest numbers Stuff could access were from a PowerNet press release on Tuesday afternoon.

It said about 500 customers were without power in the Tokonui and Owaka areas.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A macrocarpa tree fell down on part of a fence at Bain St, in Invercargill, after high winds.

Rain eases water restrictions

The rain in the region has helped ease some of the water restrictions in place.

The Invercargill City Council has removed its ban on unattended domestic hosing and sprinkler use in the city.

Water restrictions were put in place on February 18, when the Ōreti River flow approached 4 cubic metres per second (cumecs), the point at which council must apply water conservation measures to protect the health of the river system.

Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said the Ōreti River had risen significantly following heavy rain late on Monday night, as had the soil moisture levels that sustained the river flow.

“The Ōreti River at our measuring site in Wallacetown was this morning (Wednesday) measuring at 12.82 cumecs, and while we haven’t seen the full impact of the rain there yet, this is positive for water supply,” she said.

“The catchment saw heavy rain overnight and Environment Southland are keeping a close eye on the flow of the river systems.”

Around 50-60mm of rain fell over the whole catchment during the heavy rainfall, Moogan said.

Council would continue to monitor the river and keep the community informed as the weather forecast does suggest a possible return to dry conditions, she said.

The rainfall had also eased pressure on Southland District Council's water treatment plants and they are now producing enough water to supply consumers.

The sprinkler ban has been lifted.