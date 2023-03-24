From Vietnam streets to Invercargill Central

Bánh Mi co-owners from left, chefs Roy Nguyen, his wife Thy Vuong, and Tracey McDowall of Ziff’s.

The latest arrival at the Invercargill Central food mall is a Vietnamese street food restaurant, Bánh Mi.

It is jointly owned by established Invercargill restaurateurs from Ziff’s Café, and Vietnamese chefs and husband-and-wife team Roy Nguyen and Thy Vuong, as well as an Invercargill family.

Ziff’s owner Allan Arnold had made several trips to Vietnam and identified its popular fare as something to fill a gap in the increasingly diverse inner-city market, manager Tracey McDowall​ said.

The staple offering was a fresh-baked baguette with slow-cooked meat, house-made pate, cucumber, coriander, pickled carrots, daikon radish, spring onions and aioli.

It was a “full-flavoured, fresh taste’’ that had become internationally popular, and as time went on other Vietnamese dishes would be added.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bánh Mi – a savory submarine sandwich.

Sited near the entrance to Reading Cinemas, the fully-licenced restaurant was in an amazing spot, she said.

For those who liked their coffee sweet, there was Vietnamese coffee, fearlessly laced with condensed milk, and for the truly intrepid customer there was egg coffee.