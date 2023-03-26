Southland Four Square ramraided overnight

A vehicle was used to gain entrance into a small shop in Otatara.

A Four Square in Southland has been ramraided overnight.

Police were outside the Otatara Four Square on Sunday morning and the store had been taped off.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle was used to gain entry into the commercial premises on Dunns Rd in Invercargill about 3am on Sunday.

Inquiries were ongoing to determine whether anything was stolen.

The vehicle and offenders were yet to be located, they said.

A post on Four Square Otatara’s page said the shop was closed but would be open by lunchtime.

The incident comes after two people were arrested on Friday in relation to a ramraid at the Pamona St Discount and Vape store on March 14. A third person, a 14-year-old male, was also arrested the day after the ramraid.