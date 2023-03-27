Person seriously injured after vehicle rolls over in Clinton

A vehicle has rolled on Old Coach Rd, in Clinton. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after their vehicle rolled over in Clinton.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Old Coach Rd, about 12.25am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they responded with two appliances, one from Clinton and one from Gore.

The fire crews helped with first aid and assisted police in making the scene safe, the spokesperson said.

In an email statement, a police spokesperson said the road was not blocked.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.”

More to come.