Invercargill City Council will not consult with public over rates rise

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark says ratepayers will see a 5.5% rate rise over 2023/2024.

Invercargill ratepayers will face “a probable rates rise of 5.5%”, the draft annual plan shows, but the public will not be consulted.

In a press release on Monday, Invercargill City Council said the 2023/2024 plan, which is being drafted and will be presented to the council next week, showed an average increase of $145, or $2.78 per week.

In March last year, the council consulted with the public over the 2022/2023 draft annual plan for a month.

However, this year there would be no public consultation, said council strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter.

“People can still let the council know their feedback online at letstalk.icc.govt.nz,” she said.

The difference between the forecast rise and the “probable rise” was less than 0.5%.

Mayor Nobby Clark said the increase was “slightly higher than the 5.05% forecast last year”.

“As a community we’re going to face some difficult decisions to bring the budget back into balance next year in the long-term plan,” he said.

The final plan will be presented for adoption in June and figures might change over the next three months.

Council acting group manager finance and assurance Patricia Christie said savings of almost $1m had been found, “although these have been offset by increases in delivery costs linked to inflation, interest rates and depreciation”.

“Depreciation refers to the funds the council needs to put aside each year to pay to replace infrastructure as it ages.

“The value of all our infrastructure has risen, which has significantly increased depreciation costs.”

Rates rebate schemes funded by the Government were available to low income-earners, Christie said.

“If you have trouble paying your rates please get in touch with us early.”