Short New Zealand film recognised at international film festivals

Southland filmmaker, Matt Inns (left) on the set of The Ballad of Maddog Quinn with actor, Jed Brophy.

A sci-fi and fantasy western short film with a “Mad Max on Horseback” feel conceived in Southland and filmed in the Mackenzie Country has been recognised on the international film festival circuit.

Filmmaker Matt Inns’ short film The Ballad of Maddog Quinn screened at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain in October 2022, which lead to the film going on to screen at other festivals.

The latest of these was the Madeira Fantastic FilmFest​ in Portugal where the film won three awards on March 18, taking Best International Short Film, Best Visual Effects by Frank Reuter, and Best Production Design by Steve Woller.

"Although Madeira is a smaller festival on the circuit, we're really grateful to be recognised for the work," Inns said.

The film had also screened at the Tampere Film Festival, a Finnish event that was in the top three short film festivals in Europe, Inns said.

The film had also been selected for The Landshut Short Film Festival in Germany, Les Intergalactiques​, a French sci-fi festival, and The Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) in April, which usually hosts more than 50,000 attendees each year.

“It's one of the bigger genre festivals after Sitges, so a really good festival for us,” Inns said.

While inclusion at the larger festivals was important, there were also smaller festivals, well-respected in their own right, the film would be screened at, he said.

“We've recently had a couple more key selections we have yet to announce publicly.”

Woller said he was excited to work on the film and it was “pretty good fun” working with the landscape.

“It’s the most responsibility I have had on a film project and was a pretty massive undertaking,” he said.

The icing on the cake of what had been a really great experience was receiving recognition for his work at the Madeira Fantastic Fest in Portugal.

“I was quite excited, pretty chuffed to be honest... a little bit distracted at work today.

“It’s good to have other people appreciate your work.”

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Ballad of Maddog Quinn was filmed in the Mackenzie country around Takapō/Tekapo (File photo of part of the Tekapo Adventures track in the Mackenzie Country).

The Ballad of Maddog Quinn was filmed in the Mackenzie Country with steampunk elements and had the design brief of ‘Mad Max on Horseback’.

Thanks to the landscape the western had a post-apocalyptic, desolate wasteland look, Woller said.

The film took several years to make and was shot in Takapō/Tekapo and Southland and involved many skilled people from throughout NZ, he said.

Southlanders were behind most of the film with Inns as the director and writer, Woller as productions designer, Maggie Pirie as the lead actress and Melbourne-based Terzann Elliot was the costume designer.

Woller is the distance learning Programme Operations Manager for Creative Media at Southern Institute of Technology and has been working with Mr Inns and local filmmakers for fifteen years.

Inns first got behind a camera in his childhood. Recognised for his filmmaking abilities as a teenager, he completed a Bachelor of Digital Media at SIT, graduating in 2010. Alongside his filmmaking, he works for SIT Productions.