House shot at in Tuatapere, 'community on edge'

Police at a house in Tuatapere which was shot at on Wednesday night.

Gun shots were fired into a house occupied by three people in the Southland town of Tuatapere late on Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said shortly before 11pm it received a report that a firearm had been discharged outside a property on Half Mile Rd, and they confirmed shots were fired into the house.

A bullet hole through a window was clearly visible, which police confirmed was a bedroom.

Detective Don Ward, of Invercargill, said three people were inside the house at the time of the shooting - understood to be young adults.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, he said.

"It seems to be happening more often [incidents with firearms], certainly back in town," Ward said.

Police are currently at the house doing a scene examination.

Ward understood there was an incident outside the house before the shots were fired.

Investigations were ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a suspicious vehicle in the area at the time.

Detective sergeant Chris Lucy indicated it was a targeted attack.

Another window at the front of the house was broken.

Southland District councillor Jaspreet Boparai, who represents the Tuatapere area, said the community was on edge.

The shooting was the latest and most serious in a string of crimes in the town, ranging from tree poisonings to a machete being wielded at a resident to a break in.

The town recently welcomed a police officer after a time without one, she said.

“It’s pretty sad what’s been happening here.

“It brings to the forefront how important it is to have a local cop in a small area like this. He can’t improve things overnight but I am hoping things will improve.”

A neighbour said he was woken up by yelling and screeching of tyres on Wednesday night and later saw flashing lights when police came.

Another community member said, “you see that stuff happening up north in the news, but you don't think it would be down here”.

“We used to have cops around patrolling all the time, but the local cop is just snowed under.”

He believed it took police 90 minutes to arrive at the scene on Wednesday night.