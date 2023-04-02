Net-zero carbon emissions can be done, says Invercargill deputy mayor

Invercargill deputy mayor Tom Campbell says getting to net-zero carbon emissions is doable.

Getting Invercargill City Council’s carbon emissions to net-zero is a challenge more like climbing Bluff Hill than Mt Everest, deputy mayor Tom Campbell says.

If the council worked hard to reduce by half the estimated 15,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year from its corporate activities, this would bring the city’s emissions down to only 2% of the Tiwai smelter’s output, Campbell, who is the smelter’s former manager, told councillors on Tuesday.

With options of spending about $500,000 a year buying offset credits, or planting native forest, a net-zero target was “doable’’ within the next few years, if the council decided to, he said.

The council had completed its first greenhouse gas inventory and the report, released this week, frequently highlighted the need for better data capture.

The top source of emissions was identified as the city’s wastewater treatment, at 39%. That calculation involved a lot of inferences, and the report noted that if direct monitoring technologies were implemented, existing treatment systems could be optimised to mitigate emissions.

The next highest source was services and goods bought by the council, at 30.8%. Again, primary data was unavailable so emissions had to be estimated from dollar-spend figures, and could be too high or too low.

Unsplash Make these easy changes to household habits and you'll shave about 10 per cent off your annual carbon emissions.

If the council required suppliers to measure and report their own emissions, or record values for their major emission sources, like litres of fuel and the amount of concrete or steel used, the council would be better placed to look for ways to reduce emissions.

The third-highest emissions source was electricity usage at 12.46%.

The report suggested an energy audit of council sites, and the council to install renewable energy such as solar panels at suitable sites.

The council was already working with other Southland authorities for a regionally aligned approach.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Cr Ian Pottinger encourages councillors to record their own air travel emissions. (File photo)

Cr Ian Pottinger told the council the emissions incurred by airline travel were readily available when people booked tickets and should be included whenever the council was considering sending people on trips, such as the approved delegation to sister-city Kumagaya.

Councillors agreed to require this in future.

The council’s strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter said giving carbon emissions for travel was easier than it would be for other areas of service management, though this would get easier over time as more specific and reliable data came in.

Climate change did not, however, dominate public concerns and priorities when the council surveyed the public. Only 24% of men and 37% of women rated it highly as an issue in the most recent results, whereas access to healthcare had the highest overall ranking of 85%.