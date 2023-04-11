Change of lake pays off for Gore Boat Club poker run

Boaties in the Gore Boat & Water Ski Club’s annual Easter Poker run pick up their cards from the boat at Dock Bay in Lake Te Anau on Sunday.

Club members made the most of calm conditions in Dock Bay to grab a card to add to their hand at the Gore Boat & Water Ski Club’s annual Easter Poker Run on Sunday.

About 45 boaties entered the event, which was sponsored by Trev Terry Southern and held on Lake Te Anau for the first time instead of Lake Manapouri.

Club commodore Paul Clarkson said conditions were ‘’beautiful, but a little on the cool side’’.

“We were really pleased with the turnout.

“Last time we ran it was in 2021 and we had 26 boats, so the change of lake and the change of day seems to have gone well with people and we’ll probably look at doing the same thing again next year,’’ he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff On the water and pictured from left, Richard Clarkson of Riversdale, Blake Sayer, 12, in back, Hayden Sayer of Gore holding the smallest fish they caught, Maddie Chittock, 12, and Heidi Clarkson, 16.

The boats went to different locations on the lake, up as far as the South Arm to pick up cards for the best poker hand. There were also prizes for the biggest fish.

The only downfall wasthe heaviest fish caught by a child was 1.1kg and only 1.01kg by an adult, he said.