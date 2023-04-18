From Bluff to Masterton: Bentleys and Rolls-Royces on national tour

The South Island starting point for the NZ Rolls-Royce & Bentley Club 50th Anniversary Tour Rally, in Bluff at Stirling Point, from left, Owen and Rosalie Bennett, Robbie Grant, Sally and Alan Bryce, John and Katy Parish, Murray Hawkes, Neil Cremasco, Keith Hunter, Konrad Lilley.

A group of Bentley and Rolls-Royce owners have set off from the bottom of the country to help a national car club celebrate its 50-year anniversary.

Rolls-Royce and Bentley owners from all over the country are travelling to Masterton, to celebrate 50 years of the New Zealand Rolls-Royce and Bentley Club with a programme of events from Friday to April 26.

Southern Region chair Murray Hawkes said a Southern Tour was making its way up for the event, starting the Southern Rally at Stirling Point on Monday.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Owen and Rosalie Bennett admire the well-polished Rolls-Royce.

“We travelled from Bluff to Dunedin [on Monday night] and will be in Geraldine [on Tuesday night],” Hawkes said.

“We will be stopping in at Bruce McIlroy’s between Methven and Ashburton on our way to Christchurch on Wednesday.”

Hawkes said stopping at McIlroy’s would be a rare opportunity for a lot of Bentley owners. McIlroy of Bruce McIlroy Limited was an authorised Bentley and Rolls-Royce heritage dealer and repairer based just out of Ashburton.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/IMAGES SUPPLIED Bentley is restoring the first T-Series to roll off the production line in 1975.

“It is just incredible that we have this facility in New Zealand, let alone near Ashburton, I know the group are looking forward to having a look around it,” Hawkes said.

“He is the one that keeps all the cars on the road.”

Hawkes said this year would technically be the 51st year of the club and annual general meeting, but the rally did not go ahead last year due to Covid restrictions.

As they travelled up through the South Island they would pick up some more cars. After staying overnight in Picton, six cars were expected to cross the Cook Strait on Friday.

“It’s all about the shared interest for these beautiful cars,” he said.