Lake Te Anau float plane gathering cancelled, DOC says organisers should have known better

Lake Te Anau in the Fiordland National Park has restricted access to aviation activities, as a national plan states that only two seaplanes are allowed to land on it at one time.

Aircraft enthusiasts gathered around the shores of Lake Te Anau on Saturday morning, expecting to see amphibian aeroplanes landing on the water.

They waited and waited and waited.

As the landing was supposed to happen in a National Park, organisers of the event were supposed to have a concession or authorisation for aircraft activity on public conservation land, DOC operations manager Te Anau John Lucas said.

However, the organisers only got in touch with DOC three days before the event, while the “one-off landing permits require 10 working days to process – longer if iwi consultation is required, as it would have been in this instance”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Milford Road: The one road trip every Kiwi needs to do before the tourists return

* DOC investigating illegal guides operating in Abel Tasman National Park

* Permit needed to fly a drone on Mt Taranaki, DOC warns



Craig Buist was one of the enthusiasts who travelled to Te Anau to see the aeroplanes making a scenic landing on the water of the lake in Fiordland.

“It was a bit rough of DOC, I believe they were in their right, but for what reason they chose to do that, I think it was just flexing muscles and totally unnecessary,” he said.

The intention of “the group of aviators” was to land “float planes” on the lake, Buist said.

In an emailed statement, Lucas said the legislation regulating aircraft landings in Fiordland National Park stipulated only two seaplanes at one time were allowed to land on the lake.

He said DOC was contacted three days prior to the event asking for “multiple float planes” to land in the National Park, so the individual who contacted DOC “was advised that because of this, landings are considered fully allocated”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Ivan Krippner, who was the organiser of the event, said he was aware of the restrictions due to the location being in a National Park.

“However, on the morning of the event, we were contacted by the current holder of the aircraft allocations for this area, asking if additional planes could be allowed to land under the conditions of their existing concession, as a one-off.

“Our team worked extremely hard and prioritised this application, understanding its importance to the community, while still meeting our statutory requirements and managed to turn around an approval for one additional plane that same morning,” Lucas said.

”However, DOC is bound by the rules set out in the National Park Plan. The onus is on the event organiser to obtain the right information and the right permits for their event to take place.”

Pilot and organiser of the event Ivan Krippner said he was aware of the restrictions.

Krippner was also the owner of Wings & Water – the commercial aeroplane operator that has concessions to land two seaplanes on Lake Te Anau.

He said he put the call out for aviators across the country to fly to Manapouri and Te Anau, but “it wasn’t an event, just a bunch of enthusiasts gathering”.