Southland road toll increase prompts safety talk from motorsport legend

As the road toll of Southland roads creeps up, Greg Murphy and Nathan Wallis team up to talk to teen drivers and their parents about how everyone can be safe on the roads. Pictured from left, Nathan Wallis, Xanthe Williams and Greg Murphy.

A New Zealand motorsport legend and neuroscience educator have teamed up to talk to teens and their guardians about road safety, and are about to land in Southland.

New Zealand V8 Supercar racer Greg Murphy and child development specialist Nathan Wallis are on the road for a national roadshow called Eyes Up NZ.

The roadshow is a road safety talk session to help parents and young drivers understand the developing teenage brain and improve teenagers’ decision-making when behind the wheel.

Murphy said the statistics of young people dying on Southland roads was “startling”.

Six people aged 15-24 died on Southland roads in 2022 up from the 2021 toll of one. Nationally, he said there was a 55% increase in drivers killed on our roads aged between 15-24 when comparing the 2022 toll against the pre-pandemic 2019 data.

”As a country, we are responsible for doing much better because we are woefully failing our young people while bearing the burden of the social cost of this toll. In per-crash terms, the average social cost is estimated at $5,374,100 per fatal crash, $551,700 per serious injury crash and $30,800 per minor injury crash," he said.

“We have a duty to equip them with world-class driver education, and this is not happening. There is a myriad of reasons why this number is big.

“High on the list of reasons is that so many drivers, especially young drivers, are incredibly distracted these days by phones.”

Mobile phones are a distraction while driving.

Wallis said he agrees that mobile phones are a major cause of distraction while driving for teens and adults.

“The majority of drivers have a 100% success rate when texting and driving at the same time. We think an accident won’t happen to me because it hasn’t so far, I’ve got away with it until now because I’ve done everything right so far,” he said.

“We hear a ding-ding of a new text message or notification, and it’s challenging to resist checking it despite knowing we shouldn’t. We get a rush of endorphins each time we receive a text. Checking our phones becomes addictive, and that’s when driving can be lethal.”

Wallis said the Eyes Up NZ Young Driver talk is designed to inform teens and their parents about how the brain works, and how it works while driving, driving with a tired or distracted brain, peer pressure when driving, and how to get the best out of your teenager when talking about driving and the risks.

“As parents, we have a responsibility to lead by example. If our kids have seen us distracted by our own mobile phones while driving, what message are we sending them?” he said.

“And if their mates are giving them a hard time because they’re not driving fast enough or distracting them while they’re behind the wheel, how can we help them to resist the peer pressure and stay focused on returning home safely?”

Wallis said the talk sessions will help teens identify these risks and then work to minimise or eliminate them.

“We can help parents to get that message across to their kids and make a positive change,” Wallis said.

Murphy said he will also provide tips on making a car as safe as possible.

Tickets to attend the Eyes Up NZ Young Driver workshops are $29.90 for adults and $10 for young drivers, available from www.eyesupnz.co.nz.

Murphy and Wallis will be in Invercargill at Southland Boys High School on Tuesday May 9.