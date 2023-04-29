Archaeology amid the traffic in Dee St

Thinking outside the box drain: archaeologists Liam Johns and Carissa Madden

As traffic thunders by, archaeologists are working on a discovery by Fulton Hogan staff who have been replacing the ageing and undersized stormwater network along Invercargill’s Dee St since late March.

It’s a timber box drain.

You don’t look impressed.

Okay, so workers laying a big new drain have found a small old drain. But it speaks to our civic past.

Early Invercargill was tormented by drainage problems, and associated sanitary headaches.

New Zealand Heritage Properties principal archaeologists Amy McStay said early drainage finds such as this “help us understand the local response to drainage, sanitary and environmental challenges as the city grew, and in relation to the Waihōpai river’’.

“Archaeological results provide tangible connections to our city’s past and provide reminders and lessons for modern city planning and infrastructure development.’’

While the large drainage project has restarted after a school holiday closure, archaeologists remain on the site to take photographs and samples for further study.

The drain was discovered near the Holywood​ Tce intersection.

For those down the historic hole, it gets wet and muddy.

Their boots were constantly getting stuck, said Liam Johns.

“I’ve had to dig myself out with a shovel,’’ he said.

Invercargill City Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan​ said the council understood how important it was to look after the city’s heritage, and it was happy to accommodate the good work the archaeologists did.

The stormwater project joins other renewal works including the Kennington wastewater rising main renewal and recent work on Clyde St.