The Dark Destroyer comes to Southland for mental health fundraiser

Shaun Wallace from the UK game show The Chase is on his way to Southland for a good cause.

Southlanders who play along with The Chase each weeknight could take on the Dark Destroyer himself at a fundraiser for Youthline Southland.

The black tie quiz event will find the highest-scoring team to pit against The Chase star Shaun Wallace, at ILT Stadium Southland on the evening of June 6.

The Southland Business Chamber teamed up with Believe it or Not Quiz Events to bring Wallace to the fundraiser.

Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said all funds raised from the event would go to Youthline Southland.

“[We] wanted the recipient charity to be in the youth mental health field, with funds staying in the local community, so Youthline Southland was the perfect choice,” she said.

“How much we raise depends on ticket sales, but we’re hoping for around 450 people,” she said.

Guests would enjoy a two-course meal and there would be prizes and auctions for top-tier experiences throughout the night.

Shaun Wallace was touring the country with Kiwi pub quiz company Believe It Or Not, and not for the first time.

He hosted the New Zealand Pub Quiz Championships in 2019. He also entertained New Zealanders during a Covid lockdown by participating in an online quiz livestream on Facebook in 2020.