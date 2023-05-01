'You'd be keen to do that naked' - complaint against Invercargill councillor revealed

Nigel Skelt: His complainant says he told her: “You’d be keen to do that naked.’’

Invercargill city councillor Nigel Skelt was the subject of a quietly-handled complaint of inappropriate conduct towards a young female staff member before his departure as manager of Stadium Southland.

Details of the resolution, brokered by Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark at the behest of the stadium trust chairman Alan Dennis, were kept from the public and Skelt’s fellow councillors.

The stadium board is now undertaking an external independent review of how the matter was handled, and Dennis is “voluntarily standing aside’’ in the meantime.

Under Clark's deal to resolve the February 19 complaint, Skelt was issued a warning and directed to psychological counselling, a $3000 payment was to be made to the teenaged complainant who had quit in distress, and an assurance given to her family that future managerial conduct would be monitored.

But the deal Clark put together also included a confidentiality clause.

Stuff Nobby Clark: called in.

Skelt’s retirement from his stadium job of 24 years was announced on April 17, citing medical grounds and personal reasons.

Skelt was the highest polling councillor at the 2022 elections, and Clark’s pick to head the high-priority council project to rebuild the Southland Museum. He retains his position on the council but has not attended any council or committee meetings since then.

The council has for weeks been processing a Stuff request under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act for internal council communications about the incident.

Robyn Edie Alan Dennis: Voluntarily standing aside.

Redacted documents were released this afternoon, after a meeting of councillors this morning.

The complaint included that Skelt had been talking to the victim about Clark’s mayoral plans to “put a sandpit in the town”.

He then brought up jelly wrestling and said: “You’d be keen to do that naked’’ as she was a “bikini and beach type of girl’’ and later brought up jelly wrestling in the presence of others telling them she was “very good at it’’.

She said Skelt had made her sit in his chair and knelt down beside her as he made her read aloud a few titles from a confidential presentation about the Southland museum project he was spearheading.

When this included reference to the museum’s tuataras “he began to talk about them reproducing, which made me feel very uncomfortable''.

The documents also revealed that Clark had, as “a final matter’’ for settlement, required a confidentiality agreement for all involved.

She was offered, but declined, another job with the stadium events team, or in hospitality with the Invercargill Licensing Trust.

Skelt has repeatedly been approached for comment, but has not replied.

Clark and Dennis have declined comment.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Cr Skelt did not attend last week’s city council meeting.

Clark noted in one of the documents that although there was “an element of he said/she said’’, Skelt had acknowledged that words spoken were, with reflection, “not appropriate for his general manager role’’.

Clark found the culture Skelt had intentionally created at the stadium “has everyone well connected and supported with less formal roles and structure focus''.

This was “a real positive’’ but risked that comments from senior management, trustees and board members, could have “a different impact on staff''.

Skelt has in the past highlighted in profiles and news stories that the stadium under his management was modelled on the ideologies behind Disneyland, a place where the team was “treated like one big family’’. It has been a finalist in the Healthy Families Invercargill Workplace Wellbeing Awards,

The interim chair of the stadium board, Hayden Rankin, said it took employment matters very seriously and had agreed to appoint an independent person to review its processes.

“The board will then consider what further action is required,” he said.

When asked at what stage the board directors had learned of the way the complaint was being handled, and whether they had at any stage intervened, he replied: “We are loath to comment until the review is completed’’.

The city council’s chief executive Michael Day said no actions had been taken, or decisions made, regarding Skelt’s role on the council “at this time’’.

The council received Stuff’s information request on March 29 and responded just within the 20 working day response time generally required.

Day said this was because “given all the sensitivities involved it was appropriate to consult with affected parties and give them sufficient time to consider and respond to the proposed documents prior to their release to the public’’.

For their part, city councillors were informed of this request in detail only on Monday and after the morning meeting they were sent the released documents at 3.15pm, the same time they went out to the news media.