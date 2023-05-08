Dermody takes helm of ICC's museum project

Grant Dermody, left, at last year’s ICC swearing-in ceremony with Mayor Nobby Clark. The new councillor now heads the council’s top-priority museum project.

The Invercargill City Council’s Project 1225 to rebuild Southland museum still has good energy behind it, the new lead councillor Grant Dermody says.

Dermody has taken the lead role in the project following the resignation of Cr Nigel Skelt, and has declared his confidence that the transition will not mean loss of momentum.

The council’s intention to reopen the museum, which was closed five years ago as an earthquake risk, was notoriously mired amid a series of reports and prioritisation shifts, but had been gaining conspicuous traction this council term under Skelt and programme director Lee Butcher.

Skelt resigned last week, after calls for his resignation following the disclosure of a complaint of inappropriate conduct against him by a teenage employee at Stadium Southland – a role he has also departed.

Though a first-term councillor, Dermody is already established as one of the heavy lifters under Nobby Clark’s mayoralty, chairing the council’s finance and projects committee.

Dermody said he was confident the traction gained in recent times will be maintained.

The council announced last month that Award-winning Australasian architects Fjcstudio, and Auckland firms Evatt Martin Architects and designTRIBE​ had been selected to develop the new museum building.

“There’s a really experienced project team in place,’’ Dermody said. “They have taken the baton up and run really strongly with it.

“My job is to provide a seamless transition and get on with it. I’m confident that will happen.’’

The council is investing nearly $40 million to develop the museum on the site of the existing pyramid building in Queens Park.

“We don’t want them to transplant something that might look wonderful in Sydney (but) doesn’t suit Invercargill,’’ he said.

“It’s really got to fit in with the physical attributes of the park, which is such a great asset.’’

Work was progressing on the appointment of the next professional team, to handle the internal experience for visitors.

Clark said he had appointed Dermody in the knowledge that he had not only a finance and banking background, but an inquiring mind.

“He doesn’t take things on face value,’’ Clark said. “What we need on this project is to make sure it is governance-driven, not operational management-driven.’’

Experts needed to do their work but the project lead needed to “steer the ship in the right direction’’.

Key to that was ensuring the museum appealed really strongly to those aged 5 to 30.

“We’re very much focused on that age group,’’ Clark said. “That’s the future for us.’’

And that meant a 70/30 split in favour of technology offering visitors an experience rather than static displays and explanatory panels hanging on walls.

The feedback he was getting was that the knowledge of who had been chosen to design the building had “created a level of excitement’’ among the visitor experience team.

The building itself is scheduled to be completed by December 2025 and the museum to open in the second half of 2026 when the fitout is complete.