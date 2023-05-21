Change at the top of Mataura Valley Milk

The a2 Milk Company has announced the resignation of its Mataura Valley Milk chief executive in a statement on the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

The statement released earlier this month said the company “remains focused on delivering its refreshed growth strategy, which includes transforming its supply chain and accelerating the path to profitability for its USA and Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) businesses”.

Chief executive Bernard May “decided to leave MVM after seven years”, it said.

When approached May referred Stuff to the company’s head office, where a spokesperson said they could not comment further due to privacy reasons.

Managing director and new chief executive of a2MC David Bortolussi said, May was behind the vision and creation of Mataura Valley Milk.

”[He] played an integral role in bringing this world-class asset to life with our strategic partner China Animal Husbandry Group (CAHG) ... We thank Bernard for his substantial contribution to the business and wish him well for the future,” Bortolussi said.

John Hawkins/Stuff a2MC’s managing director and new chief executive David Bortolussi thanked outgoing Mataura Valley Milk chief executive Bernard May for his “substantial contribution”.

John Roberts has been appointed as Interim General Manager Mataura Valley Milk “to support a2MC’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, Chopin Zhang, to accelerate the transformation of the Company’s supply chain”.

The statement said the transformation of the company’s supply chain will be a focus in developing formula manufacturing capability, and new product development at Mataura Valley Milk.

“John Roberts brings significant IMF manufacturing development and operational experience in New Zealand and China to MVM having held various leadership and consulting roles over his career at Yashili, Synlait Milk, Food Union, Nuchev, South Island Dairy and Westland,” it said.

In addition to the high level leadership changes in the USA and at Mataura Valley Milk, several other changes have been announced internally within both businesses.