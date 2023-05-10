Rural sportswoman of the year 'embarrassed and apologetic' for blackface photos

World champion sheep shearer and Rural Sportswoman of the Year Megan Whitehead has been left “embarrassed and apologetic” after being caught up in a “stupid” blackface incident in Southland.

During the weekend, photos were posted on Facebook of Whitehead and her friends wearing blackface –a phenomenon regarded as a discriminatory practice toward black people.

The photographs showed the women had painted their faces, necks and arms with black paint and were wearing costumes with Jamaican flags, dreadlock wigs, a fake bottle of rum and a fake giant joint.

The Facebook post said: “This year Becky went to Jamaica and left us behind... so we decided to go too!”

A person who contacted Stuff about the incident said the women tried to defend themselves by saying the dress-up was for a duck hunting trip – the duck hunting season started on Saturday.

The post was heavily criticised online and by Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, who said blackface was “frowned upon” because it perpetuated stereotypes that often underpinned discriminatory beliefs and behaviours.

And now, in a joint statement, Shearing Sports New Zealand president Sir David Fagan and New Zealand Rural Sports founder Steve Hollander have issued an apology on Whitehead's behalf.

Diane Bishop/Stuff In 2021, Megan Whitehead set a shearing world record in Gore.

It said Whitehead, who received the Rural Sportswoman of the Year title in March, was “embarrassed and apologetic for the pain caused by her actions”.

It also said the two organisations supported diversity.

“Using blackface for fun is hurtful as it reinforces the stereotypes, and we hope it will be soon consigned to the history books,” the statement said.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Former refugee turned city councillor Orphee Mickalad talks about the racism he has faced and the need to rise above it to make a difference in his community.

“While done for a laugh, it was done without understanding the historical context.”

In additional comments, Fagan said: “It’s just a stupid thing that happened and we certainly don’t condone it.”

Attempts to speak with Whitehead and others in the photos have been unsuccessful.