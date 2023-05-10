The artistic great the south scarcely knew it had

Te Waka Huia art curator Bridget Duncan with some of Ted Bullmore’s pieces. She’s holding the 1965 sculpture titled Torso in Fuselage. His self portrait is on the right.

You possibly haven’t heard of Balfour-raised artist Ted Bullmore. But you may have heard of those whose work has been exhibited alongside his – say, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, René Magritte and Joan Miró.

Although not that widely remembered in his Southland home province, or even an especially prominent a figure in the country’s artistic firmament, Bullmore was one of the most internationally significant artists to spring from the south.

His work is the subject of an exhibition at Invercargill’s He Waka Tuia gallery opening Saturday.

If art’s not your thing then consider this. Born 1933 to Balfour farmers William and Ann, Ted Bullmore was a strapping sportsman who played footy for Southland, then helped Canterbury to Ranfurly Shield glory in the 1950s, and was sized up as a potential All Black.

READ MORE:

* Te Hīkoi Toi: Surrealism in a surreal world

* He Waka Tuia's new exhibition commemorates first contact between Southern Māori and Captain Cook

* September opening for new museum and art gallery in Invercargill



You’d think twice about taking him on in the boxing ring, as well.

But this poster boy for 1950s southern manhood traded his boots for a beret, won an Italian Government scholarship in Florence, and became an energising figure in London’s swinging ‘60s art scene, his work reflecting concerns of the atomic age including the Cuban missile crisis.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Two of Bullmore’s paintings from 1960, on left, Transition Series 11, on loan from the Marshall family, and Transition Series 7, right, which is in the Invercargill Art Gallery collection.

Among his fans was director Stanley Kubrick who bought two of his pieces and used one in his infamous but memorably stylistic film about free will, A Clockwork Orange.

The wish to raise his family in the sort of idyllic setting in which he grew up drew Bullmore back to New Zealand at the end of the 1960s, but his work simply wasn’t embraced in his homeland.

He became a teacher who died young, at 45, having developed Paget’s Disease, a degenerative bone affliction which had him prematurely stooped, then incapacitated.

Te Waka Huia art curator Bridget Duncan said the quality of Bullmore’s work, and his life story, were so compelling that “we in Southland should be embracing him, and so proud of him’’.

The exhibition features a large body of work on long-term loan from the Marshall family of Kaiapoi, as well as from the Eastern Southland Gallery, Tauranga Art Gallery, and one from the Invercargill Public Art Gallery.