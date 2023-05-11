Southland Stags sign two Kiwis playing overseas for provincial rugby championship

Dan Hollinshead will come back to New Zealand from multiple seasons overseas after signing with the Southland Stags.

Southland provincial rugby fans have a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season of the Bunnings NPC as they announce the signing of two talented players, who are both returning to New Zealand after careers overseas.

Dan Hollinshead, an experienced first five-eight, has signed with the SBS Bank Southland Stags for the next two Bunnings NPC seasons, after playing overseas for almost three years.

Hollinshead, a Tauranga Boys’ College alumni brings nearly a decade of career experience to the Stags, playing fulltime rugby in New Zealand, France, and Japan. He played over 40 games for Bay of Plenty between 2014 and 2020 and represented the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

He then took on the game overseas playing for Agen in the Pro D2 competition in France and Coca-Cola Red Sparks in the Japan Top Challenge League. Dan is currently playing with Vannes in France.

"I'm excited to join Southland and meet my new teammates. I look forward to connecting with the region and being a part of the team's success,” Hollinshead said.

Dylan Nel, a seasoned loose forward number 8, has also made a significant move by signing up with the SBS Bank Southland Stags in the Bunnings National Provincial Championship (NPC).

Supplied Dylan Nel has been playing over in Japan and has signed with the Southland Stags for the 2023 Bunnings NPC championship.

Nel is signing with the Stags from overseas, currently playing for Japan.

The South African-born loose forward began his professional rugby career with Canterbury and Otago, before impressing selectors and coaches earning a Super Rugby call up for the Chiefs and is currently playing for the Mitsubishi Dynaboars in Japan.

"I'm very excited to join the proud region of Southland and get the wins in the NPC," Nel said.

Nel will be joining the squad from June, with Hollinshead joining a month later in July.

The SBS Bank Southland Stags announced their line-up for the 2023 Bunnings NPC schedule in March which will see them play five games at home at Rugby Park Stadium where they will play their first game of the championship against Waikato on August 6.