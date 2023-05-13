The southern man was a surrealist

Art curator Bridget Duncan with a few of the Ted Bullmore pieces now on display in Invercargill. She holds the 1965 sculpture titled Torso in Fuselage. Bullmore’s self portrait is on right.

Invercargill’s He Waka Tuia gallery in Kelvin St is staging an exhibition of Ted Bullmore’s art. His is a story worth telling.

Ted Bullmore was a raw-boned southern artist whose story is a helix of the inspirational and sorrowful.

The Balfour-born Bullmore was farm raised with a nose bludgeoned by boxing and by propping on the footy field, chiefly with Canterbury. He was a Ranfurly Shield winner and widely seen as a potential All Black.

Art or sport? His talents reached the stage that he had to choose one.

So he did and off he went to Florence, then swinging-60s London – yeah baby! – where his works stood alongside (literally, in some exhibitions) those of Salvador Dali, Rene Magritte and, yep, sure, Picasso.

But wanting to give his family the sort of upbringing he’d loved, he returned to 1970s New Zealand where what awaited him was pretty much universal indifference to some faraway weirdo achievements.

He settled into the more socially familiar, though far from trivial, rewards of life as a teacher at Rotorua Boys’ High School where the cruelties of Paget’s Disease ravaged his frame to the point that, when he died at 45 in 1978, he seemed far more old-mannish.

Art historian Robin Woodward reckoned that in effect Bullmore became a displaced person.

“In London he was regarded as a colonial. In New Zealand he was seen as an outsider – effectively a British artist working in the Antipodes’’.

But he had his abiding gratitudes too. His wife Jacqueline, and their family for one.

And he really did have a heyday.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Works from the1962 series titled Cuba Crisis.

Invercargill’s exhibition features a large body of work on long-term loan from the Marshall family of Kaiapoi, as well as from Eastern Southland, Tauranga and Invercargill collections.

Invercargill Public Art Gallery chair, Dave Kennedy, knows this is an exhibition that might just appeal to southern men who mightn’t normally frequent art galleries.

And who knows? “It might get more men engaged in art.’’

For her part, curator Bridget Duncan finds herself asking the question: how many Southlanders might have a Bullmore without quite appreciating what they’ve got?

After all, Bullmore’s talents were far from hidden as a Southland schoolboy. His school years drawings were long-appreciated at Balfour School, displayed for decades.

He spent his holidays working on the family farm. Which meant he was well-used to stitching wool bales.

Hold that thought.

Now fast-forward at blurry speed, past the bits where his encouraging parents William and Ann sent him to Christchurch Boys’ High School, with its strong art department ... then his study at Canterbury University ... then gaining teaching qualifications in Auckland and teaching and pursuing his art in Tauranga ... then studying in classical Florence, picking up an Italian scholarship, and landing in London.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Seated Male Nude, left, and Hikurangi #13 and is on loan from the Marshall family.

So there he was, working as a stage handler for the Royal Court Theatre at night – scene-shifting and getting scraps of canvas for uses of his own.

But a bit of needlework once again seemed in order, because he found himself compelled to break out of the rectangular framed work, stitching, stretching and padding those canvases into 3D constructs.

His backstage job led to him getting chatty with Sir Laurence Olivier.

As you did.

That’s how he acquired, somehow, Olivier’s pants, which he promptly incorporated into one of his works.

Analysts say much of his London work reflected his concern with international conflict, nuclear warfare, and, especially, the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

His surrealist imagery, they said, spoke to post-apocalyptic human suffering.

The farmboy who loved the classic Kiwi landscapes was depicting depersonalised figures in barren, ravaged landscapes.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A 1958 piece titled Honeymoon Diary.

Penelope Jackson, a renowned art historian, curator, and writer, the author of the book Edward Bullmore: A Surrealist Odyssey, has contributed as a guest writer to this exhibition at He Waka Tuia and is giving a floor talk and presentation midday Saturday..

She sees in his work “protests against the unseen forces manipulating political and religious power’’.

The human form (some bits of it more particularly than others, if you don’t mind me saying) feature in his works.

Most references to Bullmore’s work include the nugget that his fans included the great film director Stanley Kubrick, who bought some of his pieces and used one in his notorious, highly stylistic, film about free will – A Clockwork Orange.

As art historian Mark Stocker wrote in 2004, noting Bullmore’s classical training in Florence: “Anyone whose work straddles the royal portraitist Annigoni and Stanley Kubrick has got to command interest’’.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bullmore’s writings on the back of his 1965 sculpture Torso in Fuselage.

In his later years back in New Zealand, Bullmore taught art at Rotorua’s high school, coached rugby, and painted the local landscape.

He’d always preferred rural New Zealand to Britain’s green and pleasant lands.

Writes Woodward: “There is darkness, both literal and metaphorical, in those late works painted under the cloud of encroaching Paget’s Disease – dark clouds, dark imagery, no people, no animals, no signs of life. The dead tree of the New Zealand landscape tradition prevails in these years. The bright colours and the writing abstract form of his European works have gone.’’

Mind you, as Jackson concludes in her book, his latter work was the climax of his stylistic development, encompassing all he had learned and strived for.

He had brought internationalism to his art and, subconsciously, to New Zealand’s art canon.

He’d scribbled this description on the back of a pad during an in-service teachers day in the mid-1970s.

Own work

London for 10 years

Is it New Zealand art?

I say yes!!