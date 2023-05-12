Man arrested after theft at Invercargill commercial premises

A man will appear in court after breaking in and taking a handful of goods from a commercial property on Thursday in Invercargill. (File photo)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after breaking into a store, stealing, and pointing a weapon at a staff member.

Detective constable Graeme King said the man entered the commercial premises in the Invercargill suburb of Strathern around 9.45am on Thursday.

The man stole “a handful of goods”, then when the worker attempted to follow him out of the Centre St store, the offender “presented a weapon”, King said. The weapon was not a firearm, police said.

He fled to a nearby address but was caught by police a short time later.

READ MORE:

* Man arrested after store worker injured during aggravated robbery in Bay of Plenty

* Man's 'attempted robbery' of Northland dairy stopped by fog cannon

* Arrest made following attempted robbery in Lower Moutere



No one was injured, and the man was arrested, King said.

“Police hope this arrest brings reassurance to the community that this criminal behaviour is taken extremely seriously, and we work hard to hold offenders to account.”

The man has been remanded in custody and was due to reappear in court at a later date.