Chimney fire spreads into wall of Invercargill property

Firefighters spent two hours putting out a chimney blaze that spread into the walls of an Invercargill property on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern shift manager Simon Lyford said they received a call about a fire in a chimney of a property in the suburb of Avenal around 7pm and responded with one truck from the Invercargill station.

When the first crew arrived they called in another, as the fire had spread to the walls, Lyford said.

As fire investigator was also called.

READ MORE:

* Two cars 'well alight' in suspicious fire in Invercargill

* Crews called to 4WD on fire in Gore

* Vegetation blaze requiring multiple crews in Southland extinguished



“The fire investigator was called, not because the fire was being treated as suspicious, but because of the chimney fire going into the wall.”

Lyford said crews were on the scene until around 10pm, and there was no reports of how damaged to property was.

Fenz recommend people get their chimney flue and fire cleaned before using it this winter.