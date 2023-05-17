Lobby groups ask government to pause on legislating farm plans

Groundswell NZ environmental spokesperson Jamie McFadden said farmers should refuse to comply with the new regulations around freshwater farm plans.

Federated Farmers and Groundswell NZ say central government should delay the introduction of new regulations for farmers.

The two farming lobby groups are asking the government to stop the pilot scheme that will require farmers to comply with a national policy for freshwater management, as different farm plans left farmers confused.

Groundswell NZ environmental spokesperson Jamie McFadden said at this stage the regulations were put in place for the sake of regulation.

“Groundswell NZ calls for farmers to refuse to do government-mandated Farm Plans,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Groundswell NZ denies being anti-vax after founder shuns vaccination promo video

* Proposed winter grazing regulation changes a win for farmers

* Groundswell NZ plans more protest action against Government regulations



“We urge all farmers to take part in this protest action, which will help farming advocates and regional councils lobby on our behalf for an industry-led approach instead.”

McFadden said for the past 50 years, he has had a plan on his farm, which required fencing areas off from stock, installing pest control, planting poplars and willows to fight erosion, as well as planting riparian plants.

“We have allowed a lot of the native bush to grow back along the waterways by not grazing those paddocks too hard, and we have got some paddocks where we don’t graze cattle,” McFadden said.

He said the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management will be “another thing to be certified and audited”.

“It is a recipe for failure to mandate all farmers have a government-prescribed, one-size-fits-all Farm Plan regardless of the farming activity, the catchment or region they are in, or the effects of their activity.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Primary Industries Damien O’Connor says the “farm planning” was necessary as every farm was unique.

In the coming years, Waikato and Southland will be part of the pilot scheme for freshwater farm plans.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said the pilot scheme should be delayed.

He said if the legislation was done wrong it would be “costly and it’s going to duplicate what we already have in place”.

“They have sort of put a regulation ahead of the practical stuff,” he said.

Dillon said he was not aware of the details, but once in place it would need to be “something we can live with”.

Minister for Primary Industries Damien O’Connor said the Government was committed to “restore New Zealand’s waterways within a generation”.

“Thousands of farmers are working toward this goal both through industry assurance plans and the over 220 catchment groups across the country.

“Freshwater farm plans are about providing the flexibility at the farm level to improve water quality, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Soils, production systems, terrain and climate vary from farm to farm and that’s why a farm planning approach is being adopted,” O’Connor said.