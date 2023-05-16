Watch: Southland Sports awards finalists announced part 2

Many sporting codes have been honoured in 2023 ILT Southland Sports Awards.

The 2023 ILT Southland Sports Awards will feature some of the best performances and achievements ever seen by Southland athletes, coaches, administrators and officials.

The Southland Times is excited to be partnering with Active Southland and the Southland Amateur Sports Trust to showcase this year’s awards.

On Monday, we announced the finalists for the Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Official of the Year and Administrator of the Year.

Today we unveil the finalists for the Community Trust South Community Impact award, NZME Masters Achievement award, the One NZ Junior Sportsperson of the Year and the ILT Senior Sportsperson of the Year.

All winners will be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.

Supplied Watch to hear the 2023 Community Trust South Community Impact award finalists.

SUPPLIED Watch to hear the 2023 NZME Masters Achievement award finalists.

SUPPLIED Watch to hear the 2023 One NZ Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalists.