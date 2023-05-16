Endangered Southland bird closer to the brink

The deep south’s rarest bird, the New Zealand southern dotterel, has endured a terrible year.

Just 126 remain, a 13% decline from 144 a year earlier, annual Department of Conservation flock counts show.

About 40 to 50 died during the past breeding season on Stewart Island.

But some of the adults were able to successfully breed and raise chicks to fledge, which softened the decline, DOC senior ranger Kevin Carter said.

In 2022, Rakiura Stewart Island had more rats than normal because of a mast, or heavy fruiting event, he said.

“More forest foods means more rats, and more rats means more feral cats which spells bad news for vulnerable species like dotterels’’.

Rats are the preferred prey for feral cats, but when rat numbers drop off the cats look for alternative prey such as dotterel.

Disease, parasites and natural causes may have played a smaller part, but most of the deaths were due to predation.

The dotterels were once widespread throughout the South Island.

They are a unique bird in that they breed on alpine mountain tops in summer before returning to coastlines and river mouth mudflats in the non-breeding season.

Oscar Thomas/Supplied Daniel Cocker with a pair of southern NZ dotterels. The Southlander championed the bird in the annual NZ Bird of the Year competition.

They have previously been recorded as high as 2500 metres above sea level in the Southern Alps. Now their range is limited to the mountain tops of Rakiura for breeding, and Awarua Bay on the Southland coast for foraging.

In 1992, the population reached an all-time low of 62 birds but bounced back to 290 birds in 2010. Since 2010 however, the population has declined by 58%.

DOC has bolstered recovery efforts with the recent formation of a permanent recovery team.

Four dedicated field staff are working on increasing feral cat control in dotterel breeding areas in preparation for the upcoming breeding season, with the hope of increasing the population in the coming years.

New trap lines are being installed over the winter so that expanded feral cat control will be in place by the time the next breeding season begins. Predator control will now be all year round, keeping predator numbers low.

Craig McKenzie/Supplied The New Zealand southern dotterel: life expectancy now much reduced

Controlling feral cats, as well as white tailed deer, black backed gulls, spur winged plovers and harriers which are also known to threaten nesting birds, was key to reversing the decline, Carter said.

“Southern New Zealand dotterels have a life expectancy of about 20 years. Sadly, current data shows around 80 percent will not make it past their fifth year.

“This is why programmes such as Predator Free Rakiura, which aims to remove possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs from the island are so important,’’ Carter said.

“Our trapping and predator control work can hold the line, but the long-term solution requires landscape scale change,’’ he said.