Nobby Clark steps down from stadium trust role

Nobby Clark: “I sleep well at night knowing I did the best thing for that young woman’’.

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark has stepped aside from his role on the Stadium Southland trust, but it is “absolutely not’’ an admission that he has done anything wrong.

The timing was appropriate, given his role in the handling of a complaint of harassment against the former stadium manager and former city councillor Nigel Skelt, he said.

The stadium’s board of directors has commissioned an independent inquiry into the way the complaint was dealt with.

Clark, who was the council’s representative on the trust which owns the stadium but was not on the board of directors, which sits under it, had quietly negotiated a settlement after being contacted by a family representative in February.

READ MORE:

* Nigel Skelt resigns as Invercargill City Councillor after inappropriate conduct scandal

* 'Hell will freeze over' before Invercargill city councillors will work together

* Call for Nigel Skelt to resign from ICC

* 'You'd be keen to do that naked': Complaint against Invercargill councillor revealed

* Nigel Skelt resigns as general manager of Stadium Southland 'on medical grounds and personal reasons'



It involved a $3000 payment to the teenager, who had left her job in distress. Skelt was put on a warning and under monitoring, directed him to psychological counselling, and all parties were put under a confidentiality agreement.

One upshot was that city councillors and the council’s general manager Michael Day were not informed, and it is unclear what the stadium trustees or board knew, other than the chair of both bodies, Alan Dennis, whom the board has announced has voluntarily stood down while the review is under way.

Skelt later retired from his job and, once the deal became public, resigned as a city councillor.

Clark said that, given his involvement, it was better he was not among the trustees when the stadium board reported back to them.

“If people think I’m running from accountability, they’re welcome to think that,’’ he said.

But he was absolutely comfortable with the way he had handled the matter.

Stuff Nigel Skelt: no longer a city councillor.

Clark said people who knew him well knew that most of his working life was in social services, dealing with children – and particularly girls and young women – who had been the subject of abuse.

“I wouldn’t do anything to make it easy for a male to avoid accountability in that area,’’ he said.

“I sleep well at night knowing I did the best thing for that young woman. I’ve had feedback to that effect from the family. I’m happy with that.”

Clark said it was his role, as mayor, to determine who sits on committees and he had decided deputy mayor Tom Campbell would take his place as a stadium trustee.

He said Campbell was keen to undertake the role and would see it through to the end of the council’s term.

For his part, Clark said: “I’ve got enough to do as it is, already.’’

The review which the stadium board announced a fortnight ago, was expected to take four to six weeks. Its terms of reference have not been made public.