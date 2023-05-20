Compost scheme to reduce waste launches at Aurora College

The launch of a composting scheme at Aurora College is designed to stop some of the school’s divertable waste from going to landfill.

The installation of the CarbonCycle Composting scheme took place on Tuesday, as students and stakeholders installed the modular compost system.

The school’s waste problem became clear when an analysis showed 98% of its waste could be diverted from landfill, teacher Jacqueline Stewart said.

“When I found that out it was a no-brainer,” she said.

“After getting into the healthy lunches programme our waste cost went from $3000 to $7000 a year and the bins were so heavy it became a health and safety issue.

“And it's not like it was full meals, it was the apple cores and banana skins.”

With the CarbonCycle system the school could also stop single-use compostable packaging from the lunch programme from going to landfill, she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Aurora College environment captain Carl Hollis, 17, left, and his brother Darren Hollis, 14, helped with the building.

“I got the idea after the environmental awards. I took the idea to the principal at the time, and they told me do some research, which I did with my students,” she said.

“We have a lot of meat and processed food waste and that cannot be put in traditional composting, and it can with the CarbonCycle bins.”

Stewart said the building of the bins was really special for the students, staff and community.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Chandro Lopido, 14, gets ready to place his board while helping build the bins.

“I got a text from CarbonCycle after the event saying how wonderful and engaged our students were, and the launch showed how big the potential is for the scheme and that it was the first time they had come across anything like this, and it made them emotional,” she said.

“And that is right, it was a really amazing event.”

Stewart said due to the needs of the bin they were likely unable to open them for public use, but there were hopes that in future they could take brown waste such as hedge and grass clippings from the community.