Firefighters investigate chemical spill in Invercargill

A call from a woman concerned about a chemical spill in her garage saw firefighters in hazmat suits sent to an Invercargill property on Tuesday.

When the fire crews arrived at the property in Salford St around 10am, they found a stain on the ground and a box that contained large and small chemical items.

Firefighter John Gilder said the woman was worried about a chemical which had been in storage for some time in their garage.

“Originally we were unable to identify what the chemical was,” he said.

Gilder said firefighters in the protective suits worked through the process of “identifying the chemicals and making sure it was not toxic and “non-hazardous to people or firefighters”.

The box found in the garage contained “substances in a granulated form” that would be used in a chemical process, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Three fire crews with chemical suits are investigating a spillage at a residential property in Salford St.

In the end it was determined the substances found were not drug-related and non-lethal for humans, Gilder said.

In the afternoon, firefighters handed the “scene over to environmental agencies to dispose of the chemicals,” he said.