Firefighters investigating chemical spill in Invercargill

Firefighters were wearing hazmat suits at the scene of an unknown chemical spill in a north Invercargill on Tuesday morning.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they were alerted of a chemical spill in Salford St at around 10am.

“We don't know what we are dealing with at this stage,” they said.

Two fire crews from Invercargill and one from Kingswell were at the scene investigating the chemical and wearing special suits for protection, they said.

They said there were no injuries.