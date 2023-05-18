Youthline Southland major recipient of annual Rotary book sale

Preparing for the annual Rotary Book Sale is president of the Rotary Club of Invercargill Lisa-Maree Fleck, left, and chair of the book sale committee Richard Russell, where the books are being sorted at the Civic theatre.

The Rotary Club of Invercargill has decided to allocate the profits from their annual book sale to Youthline Southland, which provides services for youth in the community.

The club, through the book sale, have donated more than $1 million to organisations in the south over their past 41 events, book sale committee chairman Richard Russell said.

The decision to select Youthline Southland aligns with Rotary’s ongoing focus to encourage and provide opportunities for youth in the community.

Although the book sale is a good way for book lovers to hunt out a bargain, people may not realise how significant it is in terms of helping the community, Russell said.

“In recent years, a major recipient is chosen and has received a cash boost of up to $10,000. It’s a lot of money that goes a long way for organisations to continue the good work they do for communities,” he said.

“Rotary is about service above self and as a club we participate in many community projects.”

Youthline Southland community activator Krista Farley said the organisation is thrilled to be chosen as the recipient this year.

With thousands of books for sale at bargain-basement prices, there will be something for everyone, Russell said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Rotary for their support this year. The money will come directly to our Southland branch, helping us build our helpline volunteer base and supporting the incredible work our volunteers are already doing through online and phone counselling,” she said.

“It will also support us to provide future opportunities for facilitator training and our community education workshops over the next 12 months.”

Youthline provides support, information, crisis intervention and referrals for young people in our community. It is a free 24/7 helpline staffed by trained helpline counsellors.