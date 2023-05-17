Vote for Southland's Sporting Moment of the Year

The finalists in the ILT Southland Sports Awards Sporting Moment of the Year category; Corbin Strong, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley and Amy Rule.

A try during the Rugby World Cup final, winning a national title for the region for the first time in 108 years or claiming gold at the Commonwealth Games, what do you think is the best sporting moment for Southland this year?

The Southland Times has partnered with Active Southland and the Southland Amateur Sports Trust to showcase this year’s awards ILT Southland Sports Awards.

As part of that, The Southland Times is proud to be sponsoring a brand-new award, the Sporting Moment of the Year, at this year’s event.

The finalists in the category are Corbin Strong, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley and Amy Rule.

A bold attack launched with 43 laps to go saw Strong claim gold in the men’s scratch race at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Strong and two other riders left the field in their wake and powered their way to the podium.

Bagrie-Howley was able to bring home the first men’s national singles bowls title ever won by a Southlander.

It was the first time in 108 years, with Bagrie-Howley winning a thrilling final over reigning world single’s champion Shannon McIlroy in Auckland.

Battling against a confident England team in the Rugby World Cup final, Rule’s try helped to swing the momentum the way of the Black Ferns to a historic victory at Eden Park.

The Black Ferns won 34-31 against the tournament favourites and Rule solidified herself as a key player for the team.

Vote what you think should be the Sporting Moment of the Year below: