Hundreds of Queens Park trees will need to come down

A flight over Queen’s Park on Tuesday – a fine day. But safety margins for tree height need to cater for poor conditions.

Hundreds of Invercargill’s Queens Park trees are marked for staged removal for a combination of aircraft safety and age-related problems.

The park is on the flight path for Invercargill airport and the city council has acknowledged that commitments under civil aviation law, and set out in its own district plan, require the removal of close to 250 trees.

Invercargill airport management, working with the council, has agreed to a removal programme timed over five years, starting with the 43 most problematic.

This is to balance safety requirements with a wish not to brutalise one of the city’s most used, and popular, recreation amenities, airport chief executive Stuart Harris said.

However, the cull will also include more trees than those troubling air safety rules.

Some of the park’s tall trees are coming to the end of their safe life, weakened not only by age but by having been topped during the past three decades.

This can lead to rot, identified in some trees recently felled for ground-safety reasons.

As well, removing some trees destabilise the root systems of others, a problem further complicated by changing wind dynamics.

The council is working on a tree management programme to react to all these factors.

The park has about 2800 trees, but people would feel the loss of those that were coming down, the council’s parks manager Caroline Rain said.

In the end it came down to a matter of public safety “above and below’’ the old trees, she said.

The council would be replanting throughout the process.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill City Council employed TreeTech to remove the old macrocarpa trees between the eastern side of the closed pyramid building of the Southland Museum and Art gallery and the Northend Bowling club, for safety reasons. (File photo)

Harris said he understood why people would wonder why trees needed to be within certain heights when aircraft flew so much higher overhead.

But the safety margins required for flight paths were prescribed by law because conditions were not always ideal.

People tended to look up and notice flights when they were outside enjoying fine days, he said.

The safety margins were more important on days when, for instance, it might be blowing 50 knots from the south, hosing with rain, and the aircraft was being buffeted on its way down.

Instrumentation was valuable for corrections “but it can’t stop the weather bumping you around’’.

The airport’s operations and safety manager Rob Somers said pilots needed to transition from instrument flight rules to visual flight rules for landings.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A large pine tree blown over on the Queens Park golf course in Invercargill during a recent storm.

Coming down at a steeper angle to avoid an obstacle also created issues - for instance, a crane at present at the Stead St substation south of the airport meant aircraft approaching from that direction had to fly higher overhead and land 100m deeper on the runway.

This effectively meant the useable amount of runway was 100m shorter.

Unlike taller buildings on flight paths, trees didn’t have lights on them. And they kept growing.

Most of the Queen’s Park trees affected are pinus radiata, with some Cupressus macrocarpa.

Many had been shortened during the past 30 years and this had contributed to their slow decline, a report by council officers said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Increased monitoring has been needed.

“Branch failure’’ had triggered increased monitoring and reactive work to manage the risk and consequences of falling limbs.

“The trees are mostly …within rows or groups planted together. They have grown up together and support each other from the root structure to the top,’’ the report said.

Removing only some trees could destabilise the group, allowing storms to damage the remaining trees, and others nearby.

“This means at least double the number of intruding trees will be removed in any operating as well as a number to enable contractor access.’’