What now for Gore and mayor Ben Bell?

More than 200 protesters gathered outside the Gore District Council building in support of mayor Ben Bell, and called on chief executive Stephen Parry to resign.

The people spoke up, and they had a win.

Gore residents have previously described as ‘’conservative’’ when they petitioned to have concrete planters removed from the town’s streets in 2021.

For more than 200 of them to turn out in protest in support of their young mayor Ben Bell before an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday felt almost historic in the district’s history.

Coupled with a petition signed by more than 4000 people calling for Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry to resign amid allegations of bullying, it was an outpouring of anger and emotion that councillors would have ignored at their peril.

Some people had taken time off work, some had made signs, and one brought along a speaker to make a speech and whip up sentiment against Parry, calling for democracy to prevail and for the mayor – New Zealand’s youngest at 24 – to be given a chance.

Some protesters issued a statement to media saying they were there to ‘’support our democratically elected mayor and show our absolute confidence in him”.

They accused councillors of nit-picking and said many residents had lost trust and councillors responsible “for bringing scorn on our district”.

Last month, Stuff revealed that Bell and Parry were not speaking, and confidential information about that situation was leaked to the media.

Danny Burgess, 75, said Gore was ‘’no place for dictators’’. The people had voted Bell in, and it wasn’t up to councillors to get rid of him, he said.

James Fuller said “we voted for the councillors and mayor and what have we got? Nothing but shit stirrers. We want honesty.’’

Even Clutha District mayor Bryan Cadogan and Southland District mayor Rob Scott appeared in a show of support for Bell.

After getting past security guards it was standing room only in the council chamber, as another 200 Bell supporters watched a live stream of the meeting in the new James Cumming Community Centre.

But it was a surprisingly upbeat Bell who entered the meeting amid cheers from his supporters.

Deputy mayor Keith Hovell addressed the meeting, saying he had ‘’hoped to work together with others at the council’’ but that had been ‘’compromised by poor behaviour and a loss of trust around the table’’.

He said it was time to ask for assistance to resolve the issues, while Cr Richard McPhail, who had been acting as an intermediary between Bell and Parry, said the council ‘’needs to act in best interests of the community, not themselves”.

Minutes later, when Bell took the extraordinary step of calling for a move for a vote of no confidence in the mayor – himself – at the meeting – you could have heard a pin drop amid an embarrassing silence.

Only Hovell made a sound – a cough or choke - as he looked around his fellow councillors, who were all looking down at the desks in front of them.

Hovell and Cr Richard McPhail had asked Bell to resign last Wednesday, saying “the actions of the mayor in recent weeks had led to the difficult decision to request his resignation”. When he refused, seven more councillors signed a requisition calling for Tuesday’s meeting.

But instead of voting for Bell to be removed from all committees, for a vote of no confidence in him and for Government intervention into the council’s governance, councillors instead decided to ‘’put their differences aside and refocus on serving the people of the Gore district’’, the council said in a statement.

It was an extraordinary back step for a council which only six days ago wanted to remove the mayor from office.

It is understood councillors again met behind closed doors on Monday night to hash out a way forward in an attempt to win back the trust of the public.

Bell’s supporters cheered when the meeting, which only lasted about 20 minutes, closed.

The council will now carry out the independent review it voted on a month ago, but the issues relating to the mayor and chief executive relationship were separate and would be addressed through mediation and an independent review.

“We had a win, but we haven’t won the war yet,’’ one protester said outside the extraordinary meeting.

Parry did not attend the meeting because he was on compassionate leave and due to fly to Wellington on Tuesday to be with his mother-in-law, who was gravely ill.

It is not known how the council will deal with allegations of bullying staff members or the petition calling for Parry to resign.