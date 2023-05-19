Celebrated Invercargill pet shop closing - but pet projects continue

East Road Pets, a place of pilgrimage for generations of Invercargill pet owners, is closing after 35 years.

Owners Liz and Daryl MacAskill turned their beloved hobbies into a three-generations business, or four if you count great-grandchildren who sweep out the aviary when they come over, for a reward from the lolly jar.

Now the site just out of the city is returning to hobby and private lifestyle status.

With some downsizing, the birds, chinchillas and reptiles are remaining, and the abundant garden will still be kept productive, though there won’t be any more fish breeding.

There comes a point where, after rearing thousands upon thousands of them, enough is enough.

The only part of the expansive grounds that will remain open to the public will be the 24/7 dog cleaning station, rebranded as the Splash and Dash.

The East Road site will remain open for a dog-cleaning station; otherwise it will be private property. (File photo)

A combination of age and health factors have impelled the decision, alongside the appeals of a golden-years lifestyle.

Liz says her specialist can hardly believe that after many years of the same advice, she’s finally listened to it.

Daryl bought a farmlet next to their East Road property with the idea that putting a little distance between his hardworking wife and the work-intensive environment would help her ease back just a bit.

It didn’t particularly work.

“Circumstances are changing too,’’ Daryl said.

“The pet industry is changing – it’s becoming more like a supermarket. And then there’s the internet and all that.’’

ROBYN EDIE A chinchilla charms student visitors to East Road Pets. (File photo)

Shifting product over a counter with maximum speed and impersonal efficiency was never what drew them to the business in the first place.

Liz had been raised in a Pomona St pet shop and the buyer who took it over from her parents then sold to Daryl, which helped bring the pair together.

They had established themselves on the out-of-town section off State Highway 1 because the Invercargill City Council wouldn’t let them extend the aviary for their beloved birds any further.

And a fair bit of taming it took but with much effort the place became both a vibrant family home estrogen-enhanced with four daughters, four granddaughters and two great-granddaughters – which Daryl depicts as a recipe for happiness and hair-loss – and a business to which Invercargill people ducked out for advice from a stable, knowledgeable staff as much as for pets and products.

Since the retirement announcement the shop has been teeming and by no means just with bargain-hunters.

Generations of customers had been coming in, some for a last look around, some wondering aloud where they would take the kids now.

And some inquiring after the guard chicken, so nicknamed because it kept getting out so frequently they gave up containing it, whereupon it undertook self-appointed duties including rounding up sheep.

For all the intricacies of knowledge that the proprietors of East Road Pets have developed, they say the motivation was always pretty simple; to have homes that are happy with their pets, and pets that are happy in their homes.