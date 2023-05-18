Historic H&J Smith Invercargill store faces closure

The H&J Smith Invercargill department store, for 12 decades a cornerstone of Invercargill’s retail streetscape, is lined up for closure.

The news was broken to staff on Wednesday evening. They were told the marketplace was moving away from the traditional department store model.

If the proposal goes ahead, 220 jobs will be affected.

This proposal will be out for consultation for four weeks, including testing whether there is interest in specific parts of the business, and whether some of the staff may identify an opportunity to go into business.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jason Smith: “There will be a lot of hurt...’’

The group’s Mitre10 Mega Invercargill, and Queenstown stores and Laser Electrical are unaffected but its retail stores in Queenstown and Gore are caught in the closure proposal.

Calling time on the historic business was very difficult, managing director Jason Smith said.

“There will be a lot of hurt associated with this,’’ he said. “Our people will be very upset, no question. And our family is upset by having made the decision.’’

But shopping preferences, supply chain issues, supplier access and procurement, and ongoing reinvestment requirements had all had a significant impact and would continue to make it more difficult for the group, and other independent retailers, to operate.

The flagship Invercargill store, 12,000 square metres, was unique in the country for the scale of its operation compared to the size of the market.

It was made up of 12 different buildings built at different times, all of which had different seismic ratings which prevented subdividing the space for other tenants or uses.

Its future is now uncertain.

“Now we feel it is time for the community to create a new vision for what this building and site can be moving forward, potentially as part of the current rejuvenation of Invercargill’s city centre,” Smith said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The department store model was “not sustainable”.

The outcome of the consultation period would not be known before June 23 and if the proposal goes ahead unchanged the store will close November 18.

The store had, in spite of the challenges to date, remained profitable.

But the nature of the department store model was in decline internationally and not sustainable.

“We believe we have a responsibility and obligation to our staff and community to operate in good faith,’’ Smith said.

“We would not be doing that if we continued operating with this knowledge or allowed the business to fail. By looking to the future, and not waiting until the sector grows worse, we are able to responsibly manage our exit and help transition our staff.’’

As for the future of the store’s Gun City, Paper Plus, and school uniform services, the group was sure there would be interest in some aspects of its business to continue.

’’We will be having conversations with interested parties over the next weeks and months. In the case of school uniforms, we feel we have a responsibility to ensure continuity of services. We will be having conversations with interested parties over the next weeks and months.’’

The nearby development of the Invercargill Central shopping centre had not played a role in the decision, Smith said, although it had illustrated that the H&J store needed refurbishment to bring it up to modern standard.

“However, it’s not advisable to invest in a refurbishment which will only have to be ripped out during remediation of the building once these requirements are confirmed,’’ he said.

“These decisions are part of the reasoning behind this proposal. However, this proposal also means that the community will be able to envision a new future for the site in keeping of the revitalisation of the CBD.’’

Established in 1900 by Helen and John Smith, the company has at times developed and contracted down the decades, but struck post-Covid closures in Dunedin, Te Anau and Balclutha in 2020-21, also significantly downsizing its Gore store and selling one in Mosgiel.

Smith said the company was “really very proud of is the way everybody who has been a part of our business has been focused on serving the customer to the best of their ability and with the best products we can buy, ands the best services we can provide”.