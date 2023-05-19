New rock-meets-pop song released by Southland artist Sam Cullen

A throwback to the 80s, Forever by Sam Cullen unites Bruce Springsteen tunes with an Iggy Pop energy.

From Southland to Auckland, Sam Cullen is bringing an 80s vibe back with his new song Forever.

Cullen has worked alongside a six-piece band, songwriter and producer Ben Malone, and songwriter Harry Parsons to create a nostalgic, romantic tune, working as a throwback to when the electric guitar defined sound.

He said they were inspired by Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen when writing Forever.

“There is a lot of 80s music that has kind of like a driving beat that you hear forever, quite uptempo, quite energetic,” Cullen said.

“We didn’t want to make a song that you listen to it and say: ‘Oh, that’s what I heard in the 80s’.

“We definitely wanted to make it modern as well,” he said.

Cullen said he had been in a relationship for four years, which led him to describe love and romantic feelings – a sparkle that could last for a bit longer or forever.

“We knew we wanted to write about a relationship going forever, with a dangerous opening line.

“And I think that’s a relatable thing for a lot of people,” he said.

Eden Catterall/Supplied Cullen says he has been in a relationship for four years, which has led him to describe the romantic sparkle that could last for a bit longer or forever.

The first two lines of the song described the lips of the lover as “the time of my life”.

“You know if you meet someone, and you have got that first spark, that’s where that came from.”

He said during post-production they added a “slap delay”, or an “Iggy Pop-inspired” vocal effect that distorted his voice to make it sound like he was singing through a megaphone or a radio.

Cullen, who was originally from Invercargill, said playing in small-town pubs when he was 14 and 15-years-old was a “good way to learn the craft”.

“I really loved growing up down there and playing gigs and honing the craft.”

Eden Catterall/Supplied Cullen says playing gigs every Friday and Saturday in small-town pubs was how he learnt the craft.

He said his school job was playing for five hours every Friday and Saturday night at the Tuatara Lodge and the Southland Musicians Club.

“But I definitely cut my teeth at the Speight’s Ale House on Friday nights, and as a 16-year-old without my parents – it was kind of weird,” he said.

Cullen said he later moved to Wellington to study for a Bachelor in Music at Victoria University, and then to Auckland at the start of 2022, where he was currently based.

He said he would be back on a Southland stage at the Hokonui Fashion Awards in Gore at the end of July.