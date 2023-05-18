H&J Smith closure proposal 'saddening' but 'realistic'

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says H&J Smith has been part of the fabric of Southland life.

The signalled closure of Invercargill's 120-year-old H&J Smith store is deeply saddening, but is a decision from family owners that have shown strong guardianship of the business for generations, says a retail strategist.

First Retail Group chief executive Chris Wilkinson said the decision was not surprising in the midst of major department store closures nationally and internationally, particularly in recent years.

He said he had tremendous admiration for the Smith family, and the company’s management and staff for the combination of steadfast and innovative approaches.

It was “almost an anomaly’’ for an independent family-owned store to have survived so long, particularly given its size compared to the market it served, he said.

The company on Wednesday announced a closure proposal for its flagship Invercargill store and its Gore and Queenstown stores, saying the traditional department store model was not sustainable given modern shopping trends. It cited issues with supply chains, access to suppliers, and significant renovation and refurbishment requirements.

Some 220 jobs would be affected.

Wilkinson said it was a distressing but realistic call, especially given ‘’the challenges we have, particularly with building integrity in New Zealand these days’’.

The impact of the closure, if it went ahead as proposed, would be much more than economic, he said. It would be deeply felt at a social level.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The H&J Smith department store has been at the centre of Invercargill’s retail centre for more than a century.

Invercargill’s retail centre had for generations been oriented around H&J’s. The store had been significant in life events for generations of Southlanders, Wilkinson said.

“That’s what really tugs at people’s hearts.”

Whether it was buying for a new baby, a wedding, a suit for funerals, or even youngsters snatching treats from Clucky the constructed chocolate-egg-laying chook, the store had provided experiences that over time became part of the southerner’s DNA.

The indicated closure, which was subject to a consultation period, would trigger a wide range of emotions.

“But the strongest will be among the staff, and it’s important to be especially mindful of them right now,’’ Wilkinson said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff H&J Smith Invercargill car parking attendant Lawrence Rohan loves his job and the people he meets. (Video first published November 14, 2019)

It had long been an environment where customers had come to expect a different level of service from the staff, one that was “not really possible’’ in other retail models, drawing on a combination of knowledge and experience that had developed into a sense of heritage.

Many staff had been there for many decades, and in some cases their parents had worked there.

Southlanders needed to be especially mindful of supporting them through the transitional times ahead, Wilkinson said.

As for the future of the building itself, Wilkinson said the Smith family had proven strong guardians of more than just the wellbeing of their own store.

“Their focus will be in the longer term to find the right outcome for that site, not only economically, but socially, for the community,’’ he said.