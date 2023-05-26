Love Your Local: Invercargill entrepreneur opens new 'healthy fast food' shop

The Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, celebrate the hospitality people and places that bring life and personality to our neighbourhoods. Go to stuff.co.nz/loveyourlocal to nominate your most-loved local and give them a chance to win.

In April, Benji Biswas was waiting in the queue to buy some fast food from a truck at the Black Caps v Sri Lanka cricket game in Queenstown, but when he got the food he didn’t like it.

While he drove back to Invercargill, he thought that there must be a solution, a way to have fast food that was also healthy – so he came up with the idea of Masala Healthy Fast Food, a shop selling what the name suggests.

Biswas, who is also the founder and owner of a company producing microgreens, Crunchy, said he rented a van after he arrived in Invercargill and started selling some “healthy fast food” for a couple of weeks from the street.

“I didn’t like the fact that we don’t have enough healthy fast-food choices ... and I couldn’t stop thinking about it. So I wanted to do something,” he said.

Biswas said he had a commercial kitchen in the warehouse where Crunchy was based, so it did not take the entrepreneur long to register a new company and set up a shop on Conon St, once he saw how popular the healthy fast-food options were.

“Healthy doesn’t have to come with a bigger cost.”

Masala Healthy Fast Food opened just last week and more than 50 people per day had showed up since , he said.

“I didn’t realise how many people out there were actually having problems finding gluten-free food, especially fast food.

“They don't have much time to find an option, they might have just half-an-hour lunch break,” Biswas said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Biswas says the biggest seller was the zing shot, a drink that could be served cold or warm.

He said the shop sold fast food options “full of protein and B12” – the menu had options for vegetarians and vegans as well.

The menu was simple with four options, three centred around a mix of sprouted beans, rice, lemon, coriander and red onion, with a choice of protein (salmon, egg, or tofu), and a masala soup.

“But the chicken and venison options are coming soon,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff “Healthy doesn’t have to come with a bigger cost,” Biswas says.

However, the biggest selling item was the zing shot, a drink that could be served hot or warm, made out of honey, orange, lemon, and fresh ginger and turmeric roots, Biswas said.

When it came to naming the shop, he said he chose masala as it was a word that people knew and associate with flavourful food.

“It is not spicy food.”