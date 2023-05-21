ICC calls for feedback on voting change option

Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer Michael Morris: It is important the voting process “is informed by what the people of our city see as the fairest way to represent them”.

The Invercargill City Council is taking a question for its residents – should it switch to the Single Transferrable Vote (STV) system?

As things stand, the mayor, councillors and community board members are elected under the First Past the Post (FPP) system, in which the candidate with the most votes wins.

Under STV, voters rank candidates in their order of preference, and candidates must reach a quota to be elected.

Votes can be transferred if a voter’s preferred candidate is eliminated, or elected with surplus votes.

The council’s deputy electoral officer, Michael Morris, said that although FPP was very simple, some people had argued that the results may not always reflect the wishes of the majority of voters.

A candidate may receive 40% of the votes, more than any other single candidate, but that meant 60% of voters did not identify the winner as their preferred candidate.

Councils are able to determine their preferred electoral process every three years, but this year marks the first time the ICC has gone to the public for direct feedback.

Previously, the council made the call itself, in the knowledge that the public had the right, if it wanted, to demand a poll.

Samesh Mohanlall/Stuff A single transferable vote (STV) ballot form

Last month the council decided that this time it would consult, but preferred to call for public submissions rather than going to the expense of holding a formal poll.

The council is taking submissions until June 14.

Residents can make a submission by emailing policy@icc.govt.nz or visiting the online engagement platform Let’s Talk at www.letstalk.icc.govt.nz

“(The) council is really keen to hear what the community thinks,’’ Morris said.

“Candidates are, obviously, elected by members of the public, and it’s important how that process works is informed by what the people of our city see as the fairest way to represent them.’’

Councillors will consider the results in July and make a decision the following month.

Any changes will not apply to the current by-election to fill the council seat made vacant by the resignation of Cr Nigel Skelt.

Fifteen of New Zealand’s 78 local, regional and unitary councils now use the STV voting system.

The recent nationwide Review into the Future of Local Government commended it as the fairer option.