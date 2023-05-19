Brendon Burgess standing for a place at Gore's council table

Brendon Burgess is hoping to win a seat around the table at the Gore District Council.

Rural salesman Brendon Burgess is standing for the vacancy for a councillor for the Gore District Council’s Gore Ward.

The 52-year-old is a keen musician and has served on the New Zealand Gold Guitars committee.

He had previously owned a rest home at Winton and he had good people management skills, he said.

”I've had staff before. I’ve always been a people person and advocated for them and with them.

He would not be drawn on the issues between chief executive Stephen Parry and mayor Ben Bell.

”I’d like to see the council get back to being a happy place to be and getting the job done,’’ he said.

Since putting his hand up for the job he’d been asked what his policy was.

“My policy is what the people want. Councillors are there to represent the people.

Six people have been nominated for the by-election.

Voting papers will be sent out to residents in the Gore ward on June 21, and voting closes on July 13.

The by-election will cost ratepayers $34,000, and comes after the shock resignation of long-standing councillor Bret Highsted in April, after he admitted he had made a comment to an individual outside of council prior to the extraordinary council meeting held on March 28.