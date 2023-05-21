Murihiku Regeneration wānanga seeks to turn strategy into action

Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods and Awarua upoko Tā Tipene O'Regan will be among the opening speakers at this week’s Energy and Innovation Wānanga in Invercargill.

A major seminar on energy and innovation in Southland will be held in Invercargill this week, drawing a host of business, academic, scientific and political figures.

The wānanga is a collaboration between Murihiku Regeneration and the Invercargill City Council.

It has drawn support from Rio Tinto, Hokonui Rūnanga, Southern Green Hydrogen, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Te Puni Kōkiri, Meridian, the Ministry of Social Development and Mitsui & Co.

Held at the Ascot Park Hotel it will consider topics including a path to certainty for the Tiwai smelter, climate change, environmental decline and a regenerative view of sustainability.

It will seek to identify and support the regional energy transition, and clarify related regional innovation opportunities.

The opening addresses will be from Awarua upoko Tā Tipene O'Regan, Dr Mike Stevens of Awarua Rūnaka, and the Minister of Energy and Resources, and Just Transitions, Megan Woods.

The Tuesday agenda includes sessions on the importance of international partnerships, national responses to energy transition, and the regional impact of them; climate economics, regional infrastructure, and social regeneration.

On Wednesday the subjects span plans and priorities including Great South’s 2025 plan, decarbonisation targets, energy transition issues and a process heat project.

Sessions will be devoted to developments including Southern Green Hydrogen, the Tiwai smelter’s future, Project Hananui (Aquaculture) and the Ocean Beach project.