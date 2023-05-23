Government throws another $8 million into Southland's sustainability pot

Minister Megan Woods, pictured with HW Richardson Group chief executive Anthony Jones, left, visited Bill Richardson Transport World and talked about Southland’s hydrogen transport operations and their experience operating their first hydrogen-diesel dual fuel cell truck.

Southland Just Transition’s work to help the region step into a more sustainable future is seen to be a win by the Government as Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods announced a further $8 million in funding on Tuesday morning.

The initiative will establish a Southland Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster, designed to help local firms diversify their clientele and seize new economic opportunities, while still supporting key existing industries, Woods said.

This further boost for Southland Just Transition will help future-proof the region and build its economic resilience, she said.

Woods added that she was impressed with Southland’s proactive approach to embracing change and fostering a sustainable and inclusive future.

She noted the secret sauce of Southland was found in the readiness to pounce on opportunities when announcing the additional funding.

“It’s truly impressive the way in which Southland has come together, and the leadership role that we’ve seen from the Murihiku Collective and from iwi,” she said.

“An opportunity has been grasped in terms of wanting to secure the long-term future for this community.”

But the enthusiasm for recent Government initiatives from co-chairs of the organisation charged with implementing the strategy to move the region toward a low carbon future differs widely.

Thursday’s Budget 23 announcement included $100 million to support early adoption of green hydrogen, starting in Southland.

Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group (EOG) co-chair Neil McAra said the government’s support for the early adoption of green hydrogen in Southland was a good development.

“The commitments presents an opportunity for Southland to establish new industry while also creating a stronger, more resilient community”, he said,

Co-chair of Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group Aimee Kaio said on Friday the money proposed by Government was significant but “a drop in the bucket of what’s actually needed, but it’s a start.”

Earlier in the week Southland Just Transition was not aware of how that cash injection would be broken down.

Meriana Johnsen/Supplied Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group co-chair Aimee Kaio said the funding is a start. (File photo)

Following the uncertainty around the future of the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS), the Government said it was committed to supporting the Southland region through a just transition process.

The Just Transition initiative was developed in collaboration with government, iwi, agencies, councils, community groups and businesses to ensure the region continues to thrive regardless of decisions regarding Tiwai Aluminium Smelter. The initiative aims to propel economic development, foster innovation, and establish sustainable communities in Southland.

The Government had already invested $4 million in several regional initiatives, including E tū’s job match programme, Southland’s Food and Fibre Investment Accelerator project and the development of the region's new Long-Term Plan, Beyond 2025. Additionally, the development of a new community collaboration programme, Connected Murihiku, was underway