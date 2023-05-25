Stock trapped after trailer rolls in Southland

Stock are trapped in the trailer that rolled on Ermedale Rd in Southland. (File photo)

The driver of a stock truck whose trailer rolled is uninjured, however, the condition of the 35 cows they were transporting unknown, police say.

The stock trailer rolled on Ermedale Rd near the Southland town Otautau at 11.20am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene where the trailer of a stock truck had rolled, not the truck itself, 1km west from the Ermedale Rd and Omutu Road intersection.

The spokesperson said they do not know why the trailer rolled, adding “it would be too early to speculate”. But they could confirm no other vehicles were involved.

“No injuries to the occupant/s have been reported. It has been reported that some animals are trapped,” the spokesperson said, adding that the road is currently blocked.

“A vet is currently on scene,” they said.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the event but were stood down.