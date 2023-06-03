Otautau Hotel's nationally-recognised recipe: homely atmosphere, friendly staff, comfort food and cosy rooms

The Otautau Hotel has been nominated in the Best Country Hotel category for the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence 2023. Former and current owners, Mutala and Kim Aliu and Puneet Kashyap, told Stuff us why it is such a great country hotel.

A tiny country pub in rural Southland has been nominated for a national hospitality award.

The Otautau Hotel will line up in the Best Country Hotel category at the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence 2023.

The hotel’s recent owner Kim Aliu, who has travelled the world far and wide, knew it had the right ingredients to be noticed.

She said the recipe for a successful country hotel was a balanced mix of homely atmosphere, friendly staff, comfort food and cosy rooms.

Aliu said it was the first time the Otautau Hotel had been recognised in the competition, which was “awesome for such a little place”.

“When you go to a country hotel, you have no reason to leave ... the country hotel is the hub of the community, everything you need is there.,” she said.

The hotel’s special vibe was the reason why, with her husband, Mutala Aliu, she decided to enter the awards in March, even though they were selling up.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff In March, Otautau Hotel former owners Kim and Mutala Aliu decided to enter the awards even though they were selling the hotel because it had a great country vibe.

“The feeling that when you arrived there you’ve come home, that is your destination.

“You can breathe out a sigh of relief and relax. No need to go anywhere else,” she said.

Aliu said the Otautau Hotel had everything a community would need: “friendly, welcoming staff”, a restaurant cooking “yummy food”, a bar, a bottle store and clean, comfy rooms.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Otautau Hotel’s new owner Puneet Kashyap said it was amazing to befelt amazing being a finalist, but he was still struggling to hire workers.

The hotel sale was recently completed with Puneet Kashyap becoming the new owner on May 1.

Kashyap said he moved to Southland one month ago and had only heard about the hotel’s reputation.

“It feels amazing being a finalist as it shows how much people love this place,” he said.

Now he had to connect with the local community to make it easier to keep up the high expectations, he said.

But the hospitality workers’ shortage was “killing the vibe”, Kashyap said, as he struggled to hire workers for the hotel, both front and back of house.

The Otautau Hotel is up against the Theatre Royal Hotel in Kumara​ and Woodbourne Tavern and Motel in Renwick​ for the award.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Eat NZ chief executive Angela Clifford visits South Town Club in Christchurch to celebrate Love Your Local - a celebration of our favourite local venues.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said she was delighted by the number of entries.

“These awards are the pinnacle of our industry, so we were expecting a lot of interest, and we have not been disappointed.

“I didn’t envy the judges’ job to whittle the number of entries down to these finalists, but they’ve done a great job in sorting out the best of the best,” she said.

Cameron Davies of The Fat Duck Te Anau is a finalist in the Chef of the Year awards, and Invercargill’s The Langlands is a finalist for the Best Hotel category. The awards function will be held in late June.